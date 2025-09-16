Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Royal Caribbean Group’s stock clocked out at $329.79, down -1.97% from its previous closing price of $336.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.56 million shares were traded. RCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $339.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $327.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RCL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 121.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.21 and its Current Ratio is at 0.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $405.

On July 21, 2025, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $337.

On April 25, 2025, Northcoast started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $279.Northcoast initiated its Buy rating on April 25, 2025, with a $279 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Sorensen Vagn O sold 10,300 shares for $330.04 per share. The transaction valued at 3,399,412 led to the insider holds 16,407 shares of the business.

Vagn Soerensen bought 10,300 shares of RCL for $3,399,412 on Aug 19 ’25. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, Fain Richard D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $311.02 each. As a result, the insider received 4,976,286 and left with 150,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCL now has a Market Capitalization of 89580199936 and an Enterprise Value of 108773089280. As of this moment, Royal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.575.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RCL is 2.12, which has changed by 0.95837295 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has reached a high of $366.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.00%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RCL traded 2.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1768840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 271.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 252.25M. Insiders hold about 7.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.28% stake in the company. Shares short for RCL as of 1756425600 were 11628725 with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 1753920000 on 10744627. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11628725 and a Short% of Float of 5.1799998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.45, RCL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.45. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0072825635. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 8.68% for RCL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-25. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-08-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is currently being evaluated by a team of 20.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.89, with high estimates of $3.14 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.09 and $15.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.66. EPS for the following year is $18.31, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $20.04 and $17.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $5.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.22B to a low estimate of $5.14B. As of the current estimate, Royal Caribbean Group’s year-ago sales were $4.89BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.3B. There is a high estimate of $4.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.22B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.48BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.35B and the low estimate is $19.29B.