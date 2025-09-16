Rubrik Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Strong at 75.6, Up 1.48

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) was $75.6 for the day, up 1.48% from the previous closing price of $74.5. In other words, the price has increased by $1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.79 million shares were traded. RBRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.3.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBRK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on May 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On May 15, 2025, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $86.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $77.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Sinha Bipul sold 615,807 shares for $75.63 per share. The transaction valued at 46,573,483 led to the insider holds 206,652 shares of the business.

GREYLOCK MANAGEMENT CORPORATIO bought 31,809 shares of RBRK for $2,462,990 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Bipul Sinha, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 615,807 shares for $77.89 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBRK now has a Market Capitalization of 14710701056 and an Enterprise Value of 14572692480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.461 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RBRK is 0.39, which has changed by 1.3449132 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RBRK has reached a high of $103.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.55%.

Shares Statistics:

RBRK traded an average of 4.11M shares per day over the past three months and 6513850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.58M. Insiders hold about 38.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.72% stake in the company. Shares short for RBRK as of 1756425600 were 9988072 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1753920000 on 9282229. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9988072 and a Short% of Float of 7.19.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Rubrik Inc (RBRK) reflects the combined expertise of 16.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $320.7M to a low estimate of $304.41M. As of the current estimate, Rubrik Inc’s year-ago sales were $236.18MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $324.95M. There is a high estimate of $330.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $323.06M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $886.54MBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.5B.