Sap SE ADR (SAP)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Sap SE ADR’s stock clocked out at $252.42, down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $257.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.53 million shares were traded. SAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $253.245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $249.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $320 to $330.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAP now has a Market Capitalization of 299567022080 and an Enterprise Value of 292937334784. As of this moment, Sap’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.163 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.883.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAP is 1.29, which has changed by 0.13671982 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $313.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $217.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.86%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAP traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2199420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.16B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.21% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of 1756425600 were 1991554 with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 1753920000 on 2954355. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1991554 and a Short% of Float of 0.16999999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.35, SAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.63. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00913828. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.49. The current Payout Ratio is 65.77% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-07-28 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Sap SE ADR (SAP) is underway, with the input of 5.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.36 and $6.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.03. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $9.31 and $7.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $9.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.28B to a low estimate of $8.89B. As of the current estimate, Sap SE ADR’s year-ago sales were $8.47BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.83B. There is a high estimate of $10.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.65B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.18BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.1B and the low estimate is $40.45B.