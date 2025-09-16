Stock Market Recap: DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Concludes at 13.54, a 0.07 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $13.53 in the prior trading day, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) closed at $13.54, up 0.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.79 million shares were traded. XRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.475.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XRAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

On February 14, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $20.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 14, 2025, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when LUCIER GREGORY T bought 15,142 shares for $16.51 per share. The transaction valued at 249,994 led to the insider holds 81,971 shares of the business.

Coleman Glenn bought 15,759 shares of XRAY for $311,240 on Jan 27 ’25. On Nov 18 ’24, another insider, LUCIER GREGORY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $18.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,850 and bolstered with 71,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRAY now has a Market Capitalization of 2701013248 and an Enterprise Value of 4852011520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.322 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.751.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XRAY is 0.99, which has changed by -0.4926939 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has reached a high of $27.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.88%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2802150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 199.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.20M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.89% stake in the company. Shares short for XRAY as of 1756425600 were 7641849 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1753920000 on 7176058. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7641849 and a Short% of Float of 4.2700000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, XRAY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.64, compared to 0.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04730229. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 14.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $901.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $915.8M to a low estimate of $889M. As of the current estimate, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s year-ago sales were $951MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $939.69M. There is a high estimate of $975M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $906M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.79BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.64B.