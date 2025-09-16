Stock Market Recap: Middleby Corp (MIDD) Concludes at 134.19, a -0.30 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $134.59 in the prior trading day, Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) closed at $134.19, down -0.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. MIDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MIDD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on September 04, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $163.

On December 12, 2024, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $170 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when GARDEN EDWARD P bought 137,000 shares for $148.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,279,599 led to the insider holds 3,276,834 shares of the business.

GARDEN EDWARD P bought 37,473 shares of MIDD for $5,560,993 on May 14 ’25. The Director now owns 3,125,736 shares after completing the transaction at $148.40 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, GARDEN EDWARD P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,477 shares for $149.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,011,127 and bolstered with 3,139,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIDD now has a Market Capitalization of 6821347328 and an Enterprise Value of 8689665024. As of this moment, Middleby’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.262 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.659.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MIDD is 1.54, which has changed by -0.03592211 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MIDD has reached a high of $182.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.61%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 953.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 761910 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.95M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MIDD as of 1756425600 were 2843210 with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 1753920000 on 3832052. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2843210 and a Short% of Float of 6.9699995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MIDD, which recently paid a dividend on 2004-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2004-06-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-06-27 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.11 and $8.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.9. EPS for the following year is $9.64, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $10.32 and $9.03.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $961.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $971.9M to a low estimate of $957.4M. As of the current estimate, Middleby Corp’s year-ago sales were $942.81MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $995.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.88BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.05B and the low estimate is $3.94B.