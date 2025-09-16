Stock Market Recap: ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) Concludes at 0.42, a -4.89 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $0.44 in the prior trading day, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PMN) closed at $0.42, down -4.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. PMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4129.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PMN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 ’25 when Cashman Neil bought 15,000 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 14,595 led to the insider holds 16,617 shares of the business.

Shafmaster Madge K. bought 70,000 shares of PMN for $91,028 on Sep 24 ’24. The Director now owns 208,333 shares after completing the transaction at $1.30 per share. On Sep 23 ’24, another insider, Shafmaster Madge K., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 89,656 and bolstered with 138,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PMN now has a Market Capitalization of 21675840 and an Enterprise Value of 17132668.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PMN is -0.14, which has changed by -0.67938936 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PMN has reached a high of $1.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5960460 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.55M. Insiders hold about 58.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.86% stake in the company. Shares short for PMN as of 1756425600 were 51676 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1753920000 on 493000. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51676 and a Short% of Float of 0.1.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) is currently being evaluated by 2.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$1.2.