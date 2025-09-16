Stock Market Recap: TransUnion (TRU) Concludes at 89.25, a -2.69 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $91.72 in the prior trading day, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) closed at $89.25, down -2.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.72 million shares were traded. TRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.165 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.02 and its Current Ratio is at 2.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

On July 10, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $115.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when RUSSELL HEATHER J sold 5,337 shares for $90.01 per share. The transaction valued at 480,383 led to the insider holds 23,011 shares of the business.

RUSSELL HEATHER J bought 5,337 shares of TRU for $480,383 on Sep 05 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, CHAOUKI STEVEN M, who serves as the President, US Markets of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $86.12 each. As a result, the insider received 86,120 and left with 65,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRU now has a Market Capitalization of 17867046912 and an Enterprise Value of 21999099904. As of this moment, TransUnion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.049 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.462.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRU is 1.73, which has changed by -0.10723215 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRU has reached a high of $113.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.48%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3051150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 194.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.82M. Insiders hold about 1.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.83% stake in the company. Shares short for TRU as of 1756425600 were 7171458 with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 1753920000 on 5392572. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7171458 and a Short% of Float of 4.099999700000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TRU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.45, compared to 0.45 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.004906236. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.48.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 17.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of TransUnion (TRU) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $3.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.17. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $5.21 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, TransUnion’s year-ago sales were $1.08BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.18BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.07B and the low estimate is $4.63B.