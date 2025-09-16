Stock Performance Spotlight: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Ends the Day at $2.92, Down by -1.02

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.92, down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.48 million shares were traded. AKBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AKBA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.10.

On April 28, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On April 01, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 01, 2025, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Ostrowski Erik sold 41,314 shares for $3.67 per share. The transaction valued at 151,622 led to the insider holds 503,586 shares of the business.

Ostrowski Erik bought 41,314 shares of AKBA for $151,622 on Jun 30 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Malabre Richard C, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider received 60,150 and left with 266,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKBA now has a Market Capitalization of 782177472 and an Enterprise Value of 832812480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.088 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.67.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AKBA is 0.71, which has changed by 1.1313868 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.57%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AKBA traded 4.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3874190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 263.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.14M. Insiders hold about 5.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AKBA as of 1756425600 were 27090731 with a Short Ratio of 6.77, compared to 1753920000 on 24538006. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27090731 and a Short% of Float of 10.319999600000001.

Earnings Estimates

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) is currently under the scrutiny of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $52.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.5M to a low estimate of $45.54M. As of the current estimate, Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $37.43MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.1M. There is a high estimate of $76.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.85M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $204.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $226M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $160.18MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $298.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $396.3M and the low estimate is $227.9M.