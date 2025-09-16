Stock Performance Spotlight: Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) Ends the Day at $1.27, Down by -1.55

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Coherus Oncology Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.27, down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. CHRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHRS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

On August 16, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $1.50.

On November 17, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on November 17, 2023, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Wahlstrom Mats sold 99,988 shares for $0.74 per share. The transaction valued at 73,881 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHRS now has a Market Capitalization of 147608288 and an Enterprise Value of -48999360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.585.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHRS is 0.91, which has changed by 0.22115386 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHRS has reached a high of $2.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.32%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHRS traded 1.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1176600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.68M. Insiders hold about 9.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.81% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRS as of 1756425600 were 31928030 with a Short Ratio of 23.96, compared to 1753920000 on 32335829. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31928030 and a Short% of Float of 28.57.