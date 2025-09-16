Stock Performance Spotlight: Harrison Global Holdings Inc (BLMZ) Ends the Day at $0.17, Down by -2.18

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Harrison Global Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.17, down -2.18% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. BLMZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1684 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1585.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLMZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLMZ now has a Market Capitalization of 2452409 and an Enterprise Value of -106976624. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.486 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.621.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLMZ is 1.36, which has changed by -0.89753085 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLMZ has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLMZ traded 12.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1703880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.24M. Insiders hold about 56.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.21% stake in the company. Shares short for BLMZ as of 1756425600 were 519887 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1753920000 on 346959. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 519887 and a Short% of Float of 5.74.

