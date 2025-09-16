Stock Performance Spotlight: Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Ends the Day at $5.67, Down by -1.05

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Replimune Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $5.67, down -1.05% from its previous closing price of $5.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.43 million shares were traded. REPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.6.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.94 and its Current Ratio is at 6.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on July 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Hill Emily Luisa sold 9,154 shares for $5.37 per share. The transaction valued at 49,157 led to the insider holds 134,368 shares of the business.

Astley-Sparke Philip sold 32,279 shares of REPL for $260,169 on May 20 ’25. The Director now owns 1,405,071 shares after completing the transaction at $8.06 per share. On May 20 ’25, another insider, Xynos Konstantinos, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,952 shares for $8.06 each. As a result, the insider received 64,093 and left with 146,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REPL now has a Market Capitalization of 442576384 and an Enterprise Value of 115563648.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REPL is 0.47, which has changed by -0.48594743 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.29%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REPL traded 9.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2457370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.02M. Insiders hold about 17.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for REPL as of 1756425600 were 18572217 with a Short Ratio of 2.04, compared to 1753920000 on 21308304. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18572217 and a Short% of Float of 44.689997999999996.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 7.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Replimune Group Inc (REPL).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.85 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.82, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.22.