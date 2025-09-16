Stock Performance Spotlight: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Ends the Day at $35.99, Down by -0.61

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $35.99, down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $36.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. XENE stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.6.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XENE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.14 and its Current Ratio is at 15.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On May 07, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

On February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2025, with a $67 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when GANNON STEVEN sold 3 shares for $30.48 per share. The transaction valued at 91 led to the insider holds 7,141 shares of the business.

MORTIMER IAN sold 22,468 shares of XENE for $903,214 on Jan 24 ’25. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 31,302 shares after completing the transaction at $40.20 per share. On Jan 27 ’25, another insider, MORTIMER IAN, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 16,315 shares for $40.50 each. As a result, the insider received 660,806 and left with 31,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XENE now has a Market Capitalization of 2775037952 and an Enterprise Value of 2296207616. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 370.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 306.161 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.278.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XENE is 1.14, which has changed by -0.10226989 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XENE has reached a high of $46.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.51%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XENE traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 635890 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.01M. Insiders hold about 4.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XENE as of 1756425600 were 6908299 with a Short Ratio of 6.51, compared to 1753920000 on 6974859. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6908299 and a Short% of Float of 9.99.