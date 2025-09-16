Stock Surge: Fox Corporation (FOXA) Closes at $58.77, Marking a 0.89 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) closed at $58.77 up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $58.25. In other words, the price has increased by $0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.96 million shares were traded. FOXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.929 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fox Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.76 and its Current Ratio is at 2.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

MoffettNathanson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 21, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $51 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when MFT SH Family Trust sold 51,113,409 shares for $40.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,065,122,533 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Tomsic Steven sold 39,642 shares of FOXA for $2,192,203 on Jun 03 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 133,923 shares after completing the transaction at $55.30 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, Tomsic Steven, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,607 shares for $55.37 each. As a result, the insider received 310,460 and left with 133,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOXA now has a Market Capitalization of 24666181632 and an Enterprise Value of 28691148800. As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.144.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FOXA is 0.54, which has changed by 0.450037 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA has reached a high of $62.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FOXA has traded an average of 3.51M shares per day and 4020000 over the past ten days. A total of 210.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.66M. Insiders hold about 53.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.68% stake in the company. Shares short for FOXA as of 1756425600 were 15654988 with a Short Ratio of 4.46, compared to 1753920000 on 15129708. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15654988 and a Short% of Float of 8.709999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FOXA is 0.55, from 0.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009270387. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.37.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.47 and $3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.17. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $5.37 and $4.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.56B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.5B. As of the current estimate, Fox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.56BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.97B. There is a high estimate of $5.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.63B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOXA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.3BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.02B and the low estimate is $16.03B.

