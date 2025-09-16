Stock Surge: On Holding AG (ONON) Closes at $42.67, Marking a -0.51 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) closed at $42.67 down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $42.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.92 million shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of On Holding AG’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

On July 22, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy but kept the price unchanged to $66.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $67 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Marc Maurer bought 111,000 shares for $44.80 per share.

Marc Maurer bought 100,000 shares of ONON for $4,534,000 on Aug 15 ’25. On Jul 07 ’25, another insider, Marc Maurer, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 68,653 shares for $54.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONON now has a Market Capitalization of 13933418496 and an Enterprise Value of 13555035136. As of this moment, On’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.987 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.223.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONON is 2.22, which has changed by -0.13360405 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $64.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONON has traded an average of 6.25M shares per day and 5227490 over the past ten days. A total of 293.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.02M. Insiders hold about 31.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.54% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of 1756425600 were 14649196 with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 1753920000 on 18241572. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14649196 and a Short% of Float of 6.21.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for On Holding AG (ONON) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $762.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $798M to a low estimate of $736.39M. As of the current estimate, On Holding AG’s year-ago sales were $635.8MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $716.76M. There is a high estimate of $750.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $693.6M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $3.5B.