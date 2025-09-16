Stock Surge: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Closes at $18.73, Marking a -3.10 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) closed at $18.73 down -3.10% from its previous closing price of $19.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.76 million shares were traded. OSCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.3212.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oscar Health Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

On July 15, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when RANMALI BOPITIYA bought 30,000 shares for $18.77 per share.

ALESSANDREA QUANE bought 148,280 shares of OSCR for $2,598,488 on May 16 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Robinson Elbert O. Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $16.43 each. As a result, the insider received 410,750 and left with 64,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSCR now has a Market Capitalization of 4997931520 and an Enterprise Value of 1660009344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.155 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.762.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSCR is 1.88, which has changed by -0.14591885 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has reached a high of $23.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.21%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSCR has traded an average of 27.07M shares per day and 17152690 over the past ten days. A total of 222.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.29M. Insiders hold about 26.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.15% stake in the company. Shares short for OSCR as of 1756425600 were 49623860 with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 1753920000 on 60082746. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 49623860 and a Short% of Float of 24.73.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.98, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.11B to a low estimate of $3.05B. As of the current estimate, Oscar Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.42BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.06B. There is a high estimate of $3.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.03B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.18BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.13B and the low estimate is $10.96B.