Stock Surge: Thor Industries, Inc (THO) Closes at $104.87, Marking a -0.13 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) closed at $104.87 down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $105.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. THO stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.8769 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Thor Industries, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

On April 04, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $85.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Sector Weight to Underweight on March 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $65.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 3,000 shares for $85.40 per share. The transaction valued at 256,200 led to the insider holds 136,400 shares of the business.

ZUHL COLLEEN A sold 4,354 shares of THO for $500,710 on Oct 16 ’24. The SR. VP AND CHIEF FIN. OFFICER now owns 131,905 shares after completing the transaction at $115.00 per share. On Oct 16 ’24, another insider, ZUHL COLLEEN A, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,354 shares for $115.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THO now has a Market Capitalization of 5551199232 and an Enterprise Value of 6132029952. As of this moment, Thor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.639 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.027.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THO is 1.36, which has changed by -0.0036104321 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THO has reached a high of $118.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.86%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, THO has traded an average of 685.33K shares per day and 657840 over the past ten days. A total of 53.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.69M. Insiders hold about 4.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.08% stake in the company. Shares short for THO as of 1756425600 were 3762190 with a Short Ratio of 5.49, compared to 1753920000 on 4813590. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3762190 and a Short% of Float of 8.34.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for THO is 2.00, from 1.98 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018855346. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86. The current Payout Ratio is 38.85% for THO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-01-27 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Thor Industries, Inc (THO) is currently being evaluated by 13.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.82. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $5.16 and $3.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.32B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.19B. As of the current estimate, Thor Industries, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.53BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.11B. There is a high estimate of $2.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.04BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.12B and the low estimate is $9.12B.