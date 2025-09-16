Trading Day Review: ALT5 Sigma Corp (ALTS) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $3.92

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of ALT5 Sigma Corp (NASDAQ: ALTS) closed at $3.92 in the last session, down -6.22% from day before closing price of $4.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.78 million shares were traded. ALTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1597 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 ’24 when Johnson Virland A bought 3,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 9,000 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALTS now has a Market Capitalization of 522277280 and an Enterprise Value of 518220768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.286 whereas that against EBITDA is -184.683.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALTS is 1.76, which has changed by 0.84037554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALTS has reached a high of $10.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -39.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.58%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALTS traded on average about 7.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16574630 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.52M. Insiders hold about 10.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.81% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTS as of 1756425600 were 6800589 with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 1753920000 on 841407. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6800589 and a Short% of Float of 5.56.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.63M and the low estimate is $62.63M.