Trading Day Review: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $27.76

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) closed at $27.76 in the last session, down -2.90% from day before closing price of $28.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.55 million shares were traded. BXSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BXSL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 11, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On December 02, 2024, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Bass Robert J bought 1,626 shares for $30.78 per share. The transaction valued at 50,048 led to the insider holds 17,403 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXSL now has a Market Capitalization of 6582367744 and an Enterprise Value of 13208139776. As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.445.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BXSL is 0.48, which has changed by -0.0792703 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BXSL has reached a high of $34.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.83%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BXSL traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1644420 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 230.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.05M. Insiders hold about 8.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.83% stake in the company. Shares short for BXSL as of 1756425600 were 3668346 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1753920000 on 3559911. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3668346 and a Short% of Float of 1.6.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 11.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $352.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $360.36M to a low estimate of $344.9M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s year-ago sales were $343.22MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $355.34M. There is a high estimate of $369.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $345.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.29B.