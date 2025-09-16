Trading Day Review: Conduent Inc (CNDT) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $2.76

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) closed at $2.76 in the last session, down -2.13% from day before closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. CNDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.839 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.725.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNDT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.65 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on March 14, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when Agadi Harshavardhan V bought 100,000 shares for $2.81 per share. The transaction valued at 281,000 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Goodburn Giles Andrew bought 13,798 shares of CNDT for $32,011 on May 12 ’25. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 331,168 shares after completing the transaction at $2.32 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNDT now has a Market Capitalization of 445486080 and an Enterprise Value of 1137008256. As of this moment, Conduent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 138.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.365 whereas that against EBITDA is 126.334.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNDT is 1.36, which has changed by -0.28125 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $4.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.56%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNDT traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 783890 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 159.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.22M. Insiders hold about 11.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.34% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of 1756425600 were 3082017 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1753920000 on 3045882. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3082017 and a Short% of Float of 2.01.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Conduent Inc (CNDT) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $792M. It ranges from a high estimate of $794M to a low estimate of $790M. As of the current estimate, Conduent Inc’s year-ago sales were $807MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $832M. There is a high estimate of $845M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $819M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.36BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.29B and the low estimate is $3.22B.