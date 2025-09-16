Trading Day Review: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $2.67

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) closed at $2.67 in the last session, down -0.74% from day before closing price of $2.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. EDIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.789 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6031.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EDIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.77 and its Current Ratio is at 2.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Burkly Linda sold 710 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,843 led to the insider holds 69,490 shares of the business.

Parison Amy sold 458 shares of EDIT for $1,189 on Sep 03 ’25. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 16,369 shares after completing the transaction at $2.60 per share. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, O’Neill Gilmore Neil, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 5,592 shares for $2.60 each. As a result, the insider received 14,517 and left with 274,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDIT now has a Market Capitalization of 240086944 and an Enterprise Value of 82720840. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.126 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.537.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EDIT is 2.13, which has changed by -0.30829018 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $4.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.51%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDIT traded on average about 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1394010 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.11M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.45% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of 1756425600 were 7815797 with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 1753920000 on 7852628. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7815797 and a Short% of Float of 8.709999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.0. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Editas Medicine Inc’s year-ago sales were $61k

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.31M