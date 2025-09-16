Trading Day Review: VF Corp (VFC) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $14.71

The price of VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) closed at $14.71 in the last session, down -1.01% from day before closing price of $14.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.3 million shares were traded. VFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.65 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.63.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on May 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Carucci Richard bought 50,000 shares for $12.05 per share. The transaction valued at 602,500 led to the insider holds 280,282 shares of the business.

Dalmia Abhishek bought 50,000 shares of VFC for $589,000 on May 23 ’25. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 380,614 shares after completing the transaction at $11.78 per share. On May 23 ’25, another insider, Darrell Bracken, who serves as the President & Chief Exec Officer of the company, bought 85,840 shares for $11.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,006,903 and bolstered with 295,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VFC now has a Market Capitalization of 5804566016 and an Enterprise Value of 10778587136. As of this moment, VF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.135 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.981.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VFC is 1.79, which has changed by -0.20054346 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $29.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.62%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VFC traded on average about 8.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7323370 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 390.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 365.94M. Insiders hold about 6.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.45% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of 1756425600 were 35804300 with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 1753920000 on 35560106. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35804300 and a Short% of Float of 11.73.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VFC is 0.36, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024226112. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.37.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for VF Corp (VFC) is a result of the insights provided by 21.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.79B to a low estimate of $2.64B. As of the current estimate, VF Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.76BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.87B. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.71B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.19B and the low estimate is $9.06B.

