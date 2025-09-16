Trading Day Triumph: Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) Ends at $13.48, a -1.96 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO) closed the day trading at $13.48 down -1.96% from the previous closing price of $13.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.73 million shares were traded. FLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 257.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on July 10, 2024, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On March 01, 2024, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Sell to Hold on March 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Cox Cindy sold 3,600 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 54,000 led to the insider holds 16,994 shares of the business.

DEESE GEORGE E bought 6,000 shares of FLO for $101,039 on May 27 ’25. The Director now owns 2,004,990 shares after completing the transaction at $16.84 per share. On May 27 ’25, another insider, McFadden William Jameson, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $16.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,760 and bolstered with 532,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLO now has a Market Capitalization of 2846679296 and an Enterprise Value of 3810724864. As of this moment, Flowers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.747 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.364.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLO is 0.28, which has changed by -0.43074322 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has reached a high of $23.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.67%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLO traded about 2.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLO traded about 4475500 shares per day. A total of 211.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.01M. Insiders hold about 6.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.02% stake in the company. Shares short for FLO as of 1756425600 were 18894257 with a Short Ratio of 6.32, compared to 1753920000 on 18286615. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18894257 and a Short% of Float of 11.450000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

FLO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.98, up from 0.968 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0704. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81. The current Payout Ratio is 81.22% for FLO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-06-20 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

