Trading Day Triumph: Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Ends at $2.87, a -8.16 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) closed the day trading at $2.87 down -8.16% from the previous closing price of $3.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.86 million shares were traded. STIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STIM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.84 and its Current Ratio is at 2.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Madryn Asset Management, LP sold 3,500,000 shares for $3.72 per share. The transaction valued at 13,020,000 led to the insider holds 1,142,351 shares of the business.

MADRYN HEALTH PRTS II (CAY MAS bought 2,925,554 shares of STIM for $10,883,061 on Aug 08 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, MADRYN HEALTH PARTNERS II, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 192,806 shares for $3.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STIM now has a Market Capitalization of 189778176 and an Enterprise Value of 263826240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.375 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STIM is 1.21, which has changed by 2.014706 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STIM has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STIM traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STIM traded about 1667020 shares per day. A total of 66.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.41M. Insiders hold about 38.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.66% stake in the company. Shares short for STIM as of 1756425600 were 5867154 with a Short Ratio of 4.65, compared to 1753920000 on 4750856. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5867154 and a Short% of Float of 15.709999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Neuronetics Inc (STIM) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $37.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.14M to a low estimate of $37.4M. As of the current estimate, Neuronetics Inc’s year-ago sales were $18.53MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.06M. There is a high estimate of $43.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.37M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $151.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.5MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.4M and the low estimate is $166.01M.