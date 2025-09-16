Trading Day Triumph: Playboy Inc (PLBY) Ends at $1.55, a -3.73 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Playboy Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) closed the day trading at $1.55 down -3.73% from the previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. PLBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 122.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 117.43.

On August 10, 2023, Stifel reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $2 to $1.50.

ROTH MKM Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Riley Christopher sold 9,590 shares for $1.43 per share. The transaction valued at 13,715 led to the insider holds 1,269,638 shares of the business.

CROSSMAN MARC sold 90,601 shares of PLBY for $129,795 on May 23 ’25. The CFO & COO now owns 1,074,440 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share. On May 23 ’25, another insider, Kohn Bernhard L III, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 27,400 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 39,261 and left with 4,346,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLBY now has a Market Capitalization of 166699392 and an Enterprise Value of 347435904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.896 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.212.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLBY is 2.49, which has changed by 1.0394738 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLBY has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.82%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLBY traded about 337.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLBY traded about 475750 shares per day. A total of 94.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.53M. Insiders hold about 54.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.97% stake in the company. Shares short for PLBY as of 1756425600 were 2042069 with a Short Ratio of 6.05, compared to 1753920000 on 2356909. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2042069 and a Short% of Float of 2.7999999.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Playboy Inc (PLBY) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 3.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $29.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.6M to a low estimate of $29.42M. As of the current estimate, Playboy Inc’s year-ago sales were $12.86MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.53M. There is a high estimate of $36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.06M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.14MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $129.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.7M and the low estimate is $125.05M.