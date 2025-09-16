Trading Day Triumph: Wingstop Inc (WING) Ends at $267.52, a 0.56 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) closed the day trading at $267.52 up 0.56% from the previous closing price of $266.02. In other words, the price has increased by $0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $275.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $263.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WING, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 133.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.37 and its Current Ratio is at 4.37.

On July 31, 2025, Stephens reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $400 to $425.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on July 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $367 to $405.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when Carona Marisa sold 11,938 shares for $370.34 per share. The transaction valued at 4,421,109 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kaleida Alex sold 5,400 shares of WING for $2,030,888 on Aug 01 ’25. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 8,362 shares after completing the transaction at $376.09 per share. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, Skipworth Michael, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $370.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,666,515 and left with 42,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WING now has a Market Capitalization of 7470174720 and an Enterprise Value of 8502626816. As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.695 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.711.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WING is 1.82, which has changed by -0.35794175 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $433.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $204.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.09%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WING traded about 780.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WING traded about 1010330 shares per day. A total of 27.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.77M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.59% stake in the company. Shares short for WING as of 1756425600 were 2557850 with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 1753920000 on 1867027. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2557850 and a Short% of Float of 12.049999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

WING’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.11, up from 1.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0040598456. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Wingstop Inc (WING) is currently being evaluated by a team of 24.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.24 and $3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.0. EPS for the following year is $5.13, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $5.73 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $189.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $195.34M to a low estimate of $180.28M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc’s year-ago sales were $162.5MFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $196.72M. There is a high estimate of $202.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.7M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $742.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $714.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $731.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $625.81MBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $873.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $917.55M and the low estimate is $819.75M.