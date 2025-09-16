Trading Day Triumph: XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) Ends at $1.51, a -1.31 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

XTI Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: XTIA) closed the day trading at $1.51 down -1.31% from the previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.5 million shares were traded. XTIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.455.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XTIA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XTIA now has a Market Capitalization of 30987616 and an Enterprise Value of 10459241. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.446 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.345.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XTIA is 0.05, which has changed by -0.97504133 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XTIA has reached a high of $62.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -61.17%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XTIA traded about 2.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XTIA traded about 3564870 shares per day. A total of 20.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.16M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.57% stake in the company. Shares short for XTIA as of 1756425600 were 1748048 with a Short Ratio of 0.69, compared to 1753920000 on 1617799. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1748048 and a Short% of Float of 8.64.