Upward Trajectory: Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $3.07

The closing price of Fangdd Network Group Ltd (NASDAQ: DUO) was $3.07 for the day, down -9.17% from the previous closing price of $3.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. DUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DUO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUO now has a Market Capitalization of 23559578 and an Enterprise Value of -157770928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.392 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.229.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DUO is 2.77, which has changed by -0.5376506 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DUO has reached a high of $74.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.77%.

Shares Statistics:

DUO traded an average of 2.07M shares per day over the past three months and 6188600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.90M. Insiders hold about 2.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.48% stake in the company. Shares short for DUO as of 1756425600 were 184757 with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 1753920000 on 167310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 184757 and a Short% of Float of 6.0399998.