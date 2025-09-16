Upward Trajectory: Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $0.24

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) was $0.24 for the day, up 1.81% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.94 million shares were traded. INTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2369 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2158.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTS now has a Market Capitalization of 11124440 and an Enterprise Value of 9033447.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTS is 3.76, which has changed by -0.94201475 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTS has reached a high of $4.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -81.64%.

Shares Statistics:

INTS traded an average of 4.37M shares per day over the past three months and 4521670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.80M. Insiders hold about 11.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INTS as of 1756425600 were 670859 with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 1753920000 on 945059. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 670859 and a Short% of Float of 1.6099999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.5.