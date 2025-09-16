Upward Trajectory: Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $0.13

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD) was $0.13 for the day, down -2.97% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. JYD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1321.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JYD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JYD now has a Market Capitalization of 23843708 and an Enterprise Value of -30349954. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.054 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.567.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JYD is -3.11, which has changed by -0.8236842 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JYD has reached a high of $8.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -91.44%.

Shares Statistics:

JYD traded an average of 1.20M shares per day over the past three months and 1280440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.45M. Insiders hold about 66.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.13% stake in the company. Shares short for JYD as of 1756425600 were 70991 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1753920000 on 496578. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 70991 and a Short% of Float of 0.059999997.