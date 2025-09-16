Upward Trajectory: Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $11.38

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) was $11.38 for the day, down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $11.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.05 million shares were traded. PBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Rosenthal Brent D bought 3,000 shares for $11.97 per share. The transaction valued at 35,910 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

LANCE ROSENZWEIG bought 500,000 shares of PBI for $5,867,050 on Jul 29 ’25. On Jul 28 ’25, another insider, LANCE ROSENZWEIG, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $12.04 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1958759808 and an Enterprise Value of 3682211584. As of this moment, Pitney’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.868 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.788.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PBI is 1.27, which has changed by 0.6468886 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has reached a high of $13.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.48%.

Shares Statistics:

PBI traded an average of 3.36M shares per day over the past three months and 3314280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.22M. Insiders hold about 1.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.51% stake in the company. Shares short for PBI as of 1756425600 were 19246007 with a Short Ratio of 5.73, compared to 1753920000 on 12088721. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19246007 and a Short% of Float of 14.32.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.23, PBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020157756. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.91. The current Payout Ratio is 356.51% for PBI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-01-20 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $467.44M to a low estimate of $467.44M. As of the current estimate, Pitney Bowes, Inc’s year-ago sales were $499MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $498.06M. There is a high estimate of $498.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $498.06M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.91B.