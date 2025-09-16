Upward Trajectory: Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $11.38

Kevin Freeman

Updated on:

Companies

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) was $11.38 for the day, down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $11.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.05 million shares were traded. PBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Rosenthal Brent D bought 3,000 shares for $11.97 per share. The transaction valued at 35,910 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

LANCE ROSENZWEIG bought 500,000 shares of PBI for $5,867,050 on Jul 29 ’25. On Jul 28 ’25, another insider, LANCE ROSENZWEIG, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $12.04 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1958759808 and an Enterprise Value of 3682211584. As of this moment, Pitney’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.868 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.788.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PBI is 1.27, which has changed by 0.6468886 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has reached a high of $13.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.48%.

Shares Statistics:

PBI traded an average of 3.36M shares per day over the past three months and 3314280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.22M. Insiders hold about 1.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.51% stake in the company. Shares short for PBI as of 1756425600 were 19246007 with a Short Ratio of 5.73, compared to 1753920000 on 12088721. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19246007 and a Short% of Float of 14.32.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.23, PBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020157756. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.91. The current Payout Ratio is 356.51% for PBI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-01-20 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $467.44M to a low estimate of $467.44M. As of the current estimate, Pitney Bowes, Inc’s year-ago sales were $499MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $498.06M. There is a high estimate of $498.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $498.06M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.91B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.