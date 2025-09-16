Upward Trajectory: UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $11.16

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) was $11.16 for the day, down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $11.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.73 million shares were traded. TIGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TIGR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 19 ’25 when Fang Lei bought 1,000,000 shares for $9.69 per share.

Dong Ming bought 260,000 shares of TIGR for $1,528,800 on Nov 13 ’24. On Sep 30 ’24, another insider, Fang Lei, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $4.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIGR now has a Market Capitalization of 1983154304 and an Enterprise Value of 25713788928. As of this moment, UP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 60.98.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TIGR is 0.58, which has changed by 2.143662 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.08%.

Shares Statistics:

TIGR traded an average of 6.46M shares per day over the past three months and 5224000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.19% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of 1756425600 were 6825696 with a Short Ratio of 1.06, compared to 1753920000 on 7907776. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6825696 and a Short% of Float of 4.78.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $553.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $515.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $536.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.54MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $595.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $620.05M and the low estimate is $582.81M.