Vertex Inc (VERX)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 23.96, Down -0.37

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Vertex Inc’s stock clocked out at $23.96, down -0.37% from its previous closing price of $24.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. VERX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VERX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 0.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on August 07, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $30 from $38 previously.

On June 17, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $48.

On April 22, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $54.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2025, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when ITEM SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANN sold 14,425 shares for $35.24 per share. The transaction valued at 508,389 led to the insider holds 173,074 shares of the business.

ITEM SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANN sold 8,832 shares of VERX for $310,172 on Jun 20 ’25. The 13(D) GROUP MEMBER now owns 188,009 shares after completing the transaction at $35.12 per share. On Jun 23 ’25, another insider, ITEM SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANN, who serves as the 13(D) GROUP MEMBER of the company, sold 510 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 17,850 and left with 187,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERX now has a Market Capitalization of 3835348736 and an Enterprise Value of 3888507136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.473 whereas that against EBITDA is 262.897.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VERX is 0.63, which has changed by -0.33665562 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VERX has reached a high of $60.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.35%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VERX traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1693970 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.57M. Insiders hold about 54.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.02% stake in the company. Shares short for VERX as of 1756425600 were 6900810 with a Short Ratio of 4.46, compared to 1753920000 on 6639264. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6900810 and a Short% of Float of 9.07.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $191.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.13M to a low estimate of $191.4M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Inc’s year-ago sales were $170.44MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.97M. There is a high estimate of $199.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.7M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $753.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $751.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $666.78MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $873M and the low estimate is $840.4M.

