Westwater Resources Inc (WWR)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 0.68, Down -0.32

As of close of business last night, Westwater Resources Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.68, down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. WWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6925 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WWR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’24 when Cryan Terence James bought 50,000 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 27,068 led to the insider holds 446,443 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WWR now has a Market Capitalization of 58392296 and an Enterprise Value of 56666608.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WWR is 1.44, which has changed by 0.3076923 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WWR has reached a high of $1.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.58%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WWR traded 1.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1064540 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.20M. Insiders hold about 12.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.85% stake in the company. Shares short for WWR as of 1756425600 were 4847524 with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 1753920000 on 4561279. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4847524 and a Short% of Float of 5.74.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.8B and the low estimate is $31.8B.