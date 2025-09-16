Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Winnebago Industries, Inc’s stock clocked out at $33.5, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $33.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. WGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 2.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On January 08, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $58.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 11, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when ASHIS N BHATTACHARYA bought 8,578 shares for $32.40 per share.

MILES DAVID W bought 4,341 shares of WGO for $150,546 on Apr 01 ’25. The Director now owns 28,031 shares after completing the transaction at $34.68 per share. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Bryant Kevin E., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,200 shares for $34.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 143,304 and bolstered with 13,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WGO now has a Market Capitalization of 949393344 and an Enterprise Value of 1509423104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.551 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.441.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WGO is 1.16, which has changed by -0.42783946 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WGO has reached a high of $65.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.68%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WGO traded 642.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 512810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.93M. Insiders hold about 3.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.75% stake in the company. Shares short for WGO as of 1756425600 were 2765412 with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 1753920000 on 3283855. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2765412 and a Short% of Float of 12.3900004.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.33, WGO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.37. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03926779. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.7. The current Payout Ratio is 281.37% for WGO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-03-08 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 12.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $723.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $738.4M to a low estimate of $700.8M. As of the current estimate, Winnebago Industries, Inc’s year-ago sales were $720.9MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $649.67M. There is a high estimate of $680.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $626.6M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.04B and the low estimate is $2.8B.