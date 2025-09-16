Youxin Technology Ltd’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.07, Down -7.08

Ulysses Smith

Updated on:

Companies

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: YAAS) was $0.07 for the day, down -7.08% from the previous closing price of $0.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24.3 million shares were traded. YAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0798 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0703.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YAAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 4040927 and an Enterprise Value of -1651614. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.838 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YAAS has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -78.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -96.38%.

Shares Statistics:

YAAS traded an average of 8.77M shares per day over the past three months and 43402280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.73M. Insiders hold about 97.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for YAAS as of 1756425600 were 162914 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1753920000 on 955507.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.