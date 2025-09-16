Youxin Technology Ltd’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.07, Down -7.08

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: YAAS) was $0.07 for the day, down -7.08% from the previous closing price of $0.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24.3 million shares were traded. YAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0798 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0703.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YAAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 4040927 and an Enterprise Value of -1651614. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.838 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YAAS has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -78.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -96.38%.

Shares Statistics:

YAAS traded an average of 8.77M shares per day over the past three months and 43402280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.73M. Insiders hold about 97.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for YAAS as of 1756425600 were 162914 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1753920000 on 955507.