YY Group Holding Ltd’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.41, Down -6.74

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of YY Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: YYGH) was $0.41 for the day, down -6.74% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.68 million shares were traded. YYGH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4072.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YYGH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YYGH now has a Market Capitalization of 22244392 and an Enterprise Value of 17705212. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.431 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.618.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YYGH is 2.54, which has changed by -0.5538629 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YYGH has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -80.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.04%.

Shares Statistics:

YYGH traded an average of 3.39M shares per day over the past three months and 19751680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.99M. Insiders hold about 76.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.08% stake in the company. Shares short for YYGH as of 1756425600 were 13761 with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 1753920000 on 2148. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13761 and a Short% of Float of 0.059999997.