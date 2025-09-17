Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s Market Journey: Closing at $1.84 on Tuesday

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. ACRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.825.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACRS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.88 and its Current Ratio is at 3.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’24 when Mehra Anand bought 666,666 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,499,998 led to the insider holds 710,030 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACRS now has a Market Capitalization of 199330880 and an Enterprise Value of 101891280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.069 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.749.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACRS is 0.28, which has changed by 0.5726496 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACRS has reached a high of $5.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.20%.

Shares Statistics:

ACRS traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1114950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.29M. Insiders hold about 14.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.89% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRS as of 1756425600 were 5915309 with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 1753920000 on 6551165. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5915309 and a Short% of Float of 6.510000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) reflects the combined expertise of 4.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.35MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57M. There is a high estimate of $1.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.72MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10M and the low estimate is $900k.