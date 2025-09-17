Altria Group Inc (MO)’s Day in Review: Closing at 64.81, Down by -0.12

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $64.89 in the prior trading day, Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) closed at $64.81, down -0.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.53 million shares were traded. MO stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MO now has a Market Capitalization of 109007822848 and an Enterprise Value of 132491124736. As of this moment, Altria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.538.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MO is 0.57, which has changed by 0.28007114 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MO has reached a high of $68.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7962070 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.68B. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.03% stake in the company. Shares short for MO as of 1756425600 were 36141059 with a Short Ratio of 4.19, compared to 1753920000 on 33268054. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36141059 and a Short% of Float of 2.15.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MO’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.08, compared to 4.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.062875636. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.85. The current Payout Ratio is 61.16% for MO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-04-11 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 10.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Altria Group Inc (MO) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.47 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.44. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $5.46.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.43B to a low estimate of $5.18B. As of the current estimate, Altria Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.34BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.07B. There is a high estimate of $5.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.95B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.44BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.69B and the low estimate is $19.8B.

