Analytical Lens: Exploring Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) was $23.96 for the day, down -2.88% from the previous closing price of $24.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.99 million shares were traded. ACAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACAD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.83 and its Current Ratio is at 2.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $22. Guggenheim Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 03, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Schneyer Mark C. sold 3,498 shares for $23.65 per share. The transaction valued at 82,728 led to the insider holds 43,447 shares of the business.

GAROFALO ELIZABETH A. sold 1,600 shares of ACAD for $41,560 on Sep 02 ’25. The Director now owns 25,382 shares after completing the transaction at $25.98 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Schneyer Mark C., who serves as the EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 22,000 shares for $25.18 each. As a result, the insider received 554,024 and left with 40,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACAD now has a Market Capitalization of 4042339328 and an Enterprise Value of 3336642816. As of this moment, Acadia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.275 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.094.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACAD is 0.78, which has changed by 0.4672382 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $26.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.63%.

Shares Statistics:

ACAD traded an average of 1.95M shares per day over the past three months and 1904230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.39M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.15% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of 1756425600 were 9278091 with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 1753920000 on 11030686. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9278091 and a Short% of Float of 8.62.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) reflects the combined expertise of 13.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $291.06M to a low estimate of $271.8M. As of the current estimate, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $250.4MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $286.69M. There is a high estimate of $306.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $278.8M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $957.8MBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.13B.