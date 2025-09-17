Analytical Lens: Exploring Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Carisma Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARM) was $0.34 for the day, down -2.69% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. CARM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3241.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CARM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 12, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1 from $10 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARM now has a Market Capitalization of 14061695 and an Enterprise Value of 13762694. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.278 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.327.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CARM is 2.13, which has changed by -0.663 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CARM has reached a high of $1.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.23%.

Shares Statistics:

CARM traded an average of 9.01M shares per day over the past three months and 4305470 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.52M. Insiders hold about 41.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.29% stake in the company. Shares short for CARM as of 1756425600 were 787458 with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 1753920000 on 428014. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 787458 and a Short% of Float of 2.17.

Earnings Estimates

Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.52.