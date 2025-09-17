Analytical Lens: Exploring Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE: SXT) was $100.91 for the day, down -2.02% from the previous closing price of $102.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. SXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SXT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 4.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on June 10, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On October 17, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $70. Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 ’25 when Manning Paul bought 20 shares for $116.94 per share. The transaction valued at 2,339 led to the insider holds 80 shares of the business.

Jain Sharad P sold 1 shares of SXT for $141 on Aug 06 ’25. The Director now owns 5,808 shares after completing the transaction at $114.14 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Ferruzzi Mario, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,668 shares for $95.45 each. As a result, the insider received 159,215 and left with 7,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SXT now has a Market Capitalization of 4285254400 and an Enterprise Value of 4964971008. As of this moment, Sensient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.151 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.212.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SXT is 0.58, which has changed by 0.31667542 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SXT has reached a high of $121.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.73%.

Shares Statistics:

SXT traded an average of 490.98K shares per day over the past three months and 520000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.83M. Insiders hold about 1.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.86% stake in the company. Shares short for SXT as of 1756425600 were 1635165 with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 1753920000 on 1702219. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1635165 and a Short% of Float of 6.9299996.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.64, SXT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015923876. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.12. The current Payout Ratio is 55.77% for SXT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-05-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $4.04 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $411.2M to a low estimate of $403.7M. As of the current estimate, Sensient Technologies Corp’s year-ago sales were $392.61MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $391.7M. There is a high estimate of $392.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $390.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.68B.