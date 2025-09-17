Analytical Lens: Exploring Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) was $2.23 for the day, up 0.45% from the previous closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has increased by $0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. VUZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1611.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VUZI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.52 and its Current Ratio is at 7.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VUZI now has a Market Capitalization of 172471984 and an Enterprise Value of 160242032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.952 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.339.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VUZI is 1.62, which has changed by 1.0648148 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has reached a high of $5.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.28%.

Shares Statistics:

VUZI traded an average of 1.53M shares per day over the past three months and 1527750 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.89M. Insiders hold about 17.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.01% stake in the company. Shares short for VUZI as of 1756425600 were 16831120 with a Short Ratio of 11.04, compared to 1753920000 on 18334256. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16831120 and a Short% of Float of 23.23.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55M to a low estimate of $1.55M. As of the current estimate, Vuzix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.39MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.49M. There is a high estimate of $2.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.49M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VUZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.75MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.46M and the low estimate is $12.46M.