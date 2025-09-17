Analytical Lens: Exploring Western Union Company (WU)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) was $8.2 for the day, down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $8.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.49 million shares were traded. WU stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.25 and its Current Ratio is at 0.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on July 29, 2025, Reiterated its Sell rating but revised its target price to $7 from $7.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when McGranahan Devin bought 176,470 shares for $8.49 per share. The transaction valued at 1,498,054 led to the insider holds 913,125 shares of the business.

Cagwin Matthew bought 17,500 shares of WU for $146,300 on Aug 18 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 225,611 shares after completing the transaction at $8.36 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WU now has a Market Capitalization of 2648329472 and an Enterprise Value of 4377931776. As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.067 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.844.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WU is 0.64, which has changed by -0.31092435 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $12.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.44%.

Shares Statistics:

WU traded an average of 9.28M shares per day over the past three months and 8269800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 324.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 320.21M. Insiders hold about 0.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.33% stake in the company. Shares short for WU as of 1756425600 were 35346551 with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 1753920000 on 31076983. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35346551 and a Short% of Float of 14.46.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, WU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11526671. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.77.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Western Union Company (WU) reflects the collective analysis of 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.87 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $993M. As of the current estimate, Western Union Company’s year-ago sales were $1.04BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.23B and the low estimate is $4.05B.