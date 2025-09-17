Analytical Overview: Coca-Cola Co (KO)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Coca-Cola Co’s stock clocked out at $66.24, up 0.05% from its previous closing price of $66.21. In other words, the price has increased by $0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.53 million shares were traded. KO stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.055.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

On January 30, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $69 to $75. Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on January 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when KOUMETTIS NIKOLAOS sold 37,396 shares for $69.10 per share. The transaction valued at 2,584,105 led to the insider holds 209,513 shares of the business.

NIKOLAOS KOUMETTIS bought 37,396 shares of KO for $2,584,105 on Aug 05 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, Quincey James, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 266,403 shares for $72.06 each. As a result, the insider received 19,197,640 and left with 275,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KO now has a Market Capitalization of 285075079168 and an Enterprise Value of 322587918336. As of this moment, Coca-Cola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.855 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.429.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KO is 0.43, which has changed by -0.076794446 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KO has reached a high of $74.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.13%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KO traded 16.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19450610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.27B. Insiders hold about 0.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.45% stake in the company. Shares short for KO as of 1756425600 were 36843168 with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 1753920000 on 35369678. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36843168 and a Short% of Float of 0.86.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.99, KO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030055884. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95. The current Payout Ratio is 78.83% for KO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-08-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Coca-Cola Co (KO) reflects the collective analysis of 16.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.02 and $2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $3.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $12.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.7B to a low estimate of $12.3B. As of the current estimate, Coca-Cola Co’s year-ago sales were $11.95BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.12B. There is a high estimate of $12.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.8B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.9BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.47B and the low estimate is $50.04B.