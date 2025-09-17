Analytical Overview: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc’s stock clocked out at $88.76, up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $88.7. In other words, the price has increased by $0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.69 million shares were traded. CCEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCEP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.65 and its Current Ratio is at 0.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 19 ’25 when DAMIAN PAUL GAMMELL bought 100,000 shares for $85.40 per share.

EDWARD OWEN WALKER bought 2,000 shares of CCEP for $161,900 on Mar 11 ’25. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, ANA CALLOL GARCIA, who serves as the General Manager of the company, bought 3,963 shares for $81.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCEP now has a Market Capitalization of 40427163648 and an Enterprise Value of 51008090112. As of this moment, Coca-Cola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.442 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.011.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCEP is 0.72, which has changed by 0.09865081 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCEP has reached a high of $100.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.35%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCEP traded 1.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2312830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 474.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.32M. Insiders hold about 53.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.63% stake in the company. Shares short for CCEP as of 1756425600 were 4160511 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1753920000 on 3968152. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4160511 and a Short% of Float of 2.6400002.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.02, CCEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022773394. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 63.88% for CCEP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-05-13 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.45, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.56 and $4.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $5.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.53B to a low estimate of $5.43B. As of the current estimate, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc’s year-ago sales were $5.36BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.34B. There is a high estimate of $5.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.29B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.44BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.2B and the low estimate is $21.5B.

