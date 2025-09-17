Analytical Overview: Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc’s stock clocked out at $196.83, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $198.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.16 million shares were traded. MMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $196.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

On August 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $226. On August 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $256.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on August 13, 2025, with a $256 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Doyle John Q sold 21,079 shares for $205.65 per share. The transaction valued at 4,334,896 led to the insider holds 87,681 shares of the business.

Doyle John Q bought 21,079 shares of MMC for $4,334,896 on Sep 02 ’25. On Jul 29 ’25, another insider, Anderson Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $202.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,100 and bolstered with 1,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMC now has a Market Capitalization of 96766353408 and an Enterprise Value of 116908359680. As of this moment, Marsh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.532 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.423.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MMC is 0.81, which has changed by -0.1298024 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MMC has reached a high of $248.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $196.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.63%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MMC traded 2.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2193810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 491.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 491.21M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.79% stake in the company. Shares short for MMC as of 1756425600 were 5353649 with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 1753920000 on 5978980. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5353649 and a Short% of Float of 1.09.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.345, MMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01688456. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 38.54% for MMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2002-07-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.75 and $9.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.57. EPS for the following year is $10.36, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $10.75 and $10.0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $6.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.97B to a low estimate of $6.24B. As of the current estimate, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.7BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.6B. There is a high estimate of $6.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.36B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.46BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.07B and the low estimate is $28.06B.