Analytical Overview: Permian Resources Corp (PR)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Permian Resources Corp’s stock clocked out at $13.39, up 1.13% from its previous closing price of $13.24. In other words, the price has increased by $1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21.35 million shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.175.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 0.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

On March 05, 2025, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $20. On January 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on January 10, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Shannon Robert Regan sold 4,742 shares for $14.22 per share. The transaction valued at 67,416 led to the insider holds 91,805 shares of the business.

Bell John Charles sold 4,743 shares of PR for $67,404 on Sep 02 ’25. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 107,569 shares after completing the transaction at $14.21 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Shannon Robert Regan, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,742 shares for $14.22 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PR now has a Market Capitalization of 10717785088 and an Enterprise Value of 14501138432. As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.851 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.733.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PR is 1.33, which has changed by -0.033910513 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $16.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.60%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PR traded 11.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12842870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 701.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 556.72M. Insiders hold about 20.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.14% stake in the company. Shares short for PR as of 1756425600 were 48952140 with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 1753920000 on 45893701. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 48952140 and a Short% of Float of 6.99.

Earnings Estimates

Permian Resources Corp (PR) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 15.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.91 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Permian Resources Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.22BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $4.66B.