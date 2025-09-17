Analytical Overview: Permian Resources Corp (PR)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Permian Resources Corp’s stock clocked out at $13.39, up 1.13% from its previous closing price of $13.24. In other words, the price has increased by $1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21.35 million shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.175.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 0.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

On March 05, 2025, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $20. On January 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on January 10, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Shannon Robert Regan sold 4,742 shares for $14.22 per share. The transaction valued at 67,416 led to the insider holds 91,805 shares of the business.

Bell John Charles sold 4,743 shares of PR for $67,404 on Sep 02 ’25. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 107,569 shares after completing the transaction at $14.21 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Shannon Robert Regan, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,742 shares for $14.22 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PR now has a Market Capitalization of 10717785088 and an Enterprise Value of 14501138432. As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.851 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.733.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PR is 1.33, which has changed by -0.033910513 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $16.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.60%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PR traded 11.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12842870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 701.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 556.72M. Insiders hold about 20.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.14% stake in the company. Shares short for PR as of 1756425600 were 48952140 with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 1753920000 on 45893701. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 48952140 and a Short% of Float of 6.99.

Earnings Estimates

Permian Resources Corp (PR) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 15.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.91 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Permian Resources Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.22BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $4.66B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.