Analytical Overview: Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. SLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

On July 09, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $59. JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when LEWIS ROBERT B sold 11,000 shares for $46.70 per share. The transaction valued at 513,700 led to the insider holds 142,378 shares of the business.

Lewis Robert B bought 11,000 shares of SLGN for $501,710 on Aug 21 ’25. On May 19 ’25, another insider, LEWIS ROBERT B, who serves as the EVP, Corp. Dev. & Admin. of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $55.92 each. As a result, the insider received 559,206 and left with 153,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLGN now has a Market Capitalization of 4629586944 and an Enterprise Value of 9364209664. As of this moment, Silgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.867.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLGN is 0.70, which has changed by -0.15898931 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLGN has reached a high of $58.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.79%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLGN traded 995.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1106440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.39M. Insiders hold about 17.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.32% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGN as of 1756425600 were 4029804 with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 1753920000 on 2881190. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4029804 and a Short% of Float of 3.81.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.78, SLGN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.79. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018026344. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41. The current Payout Ratio is 29.46% for SLGN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-05-30 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 9.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.0 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.94. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.9B. As of the current estimate, Silgan Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.75BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.85BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.71B and the low estimate is $6.43B.