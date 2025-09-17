Analyzing Ratios: Aemetis Inc (AMTX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) closed at $2.19 in the last session, down -1.79% from day before closing price of $2.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. AMTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2892 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.02 and its Current Ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10.50 from $2.50 previously.

On February 28, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $3. On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.25.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2022, with a $4.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when BARTON FRANCIS P sold 26,452 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 67,016 led to the insider holds 208,518 shares of the business.

BARTON FRANCIS P bought 26,452 shares of AMTX for $66,924 on Aug 14 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Simon Timothy Alan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.97 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMTX now has a Market Capitalization of 138497792 and an Enterprise Value of 615434688. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.753 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.927.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMTX is 1.71, which has changed by -0.106122434 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMTX has reached a high of $4.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.69%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMTX traded on average about 982.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 637300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.54M. Insiders hold about 9.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.68% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTX as of 1756425600 were 4647464 with a Short Ratio of 4.73, compared to 1753920000 on 4738363. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4647464 and a Short% of Float of 8.3900005.

Earnings Estimates

Aemetis Inc (AMTX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.83 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $89.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.46M to a low estimate of $75.62M. As of the current estimate, Aemetis Inc’s year-ago sales were $81.44MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.95M. There is a high estimate of $124.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.41M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $292.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.64MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $651.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $913.25M and the low estimate is $380M.