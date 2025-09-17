Analyzing Ratios: Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH) closed at $62.99 in the last session, down -1.39% from day before closing price of $63.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. BFH stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BFH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

On April 07, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $33. Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on December 19, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 30 ’25 when Fawcett John J. bought 1,027 shares for $61.79 per share. The transaction valued at 63,459 led to the insider holds 10,302 shares of the business.

Fawcett John J. bought 1,000 shares of BFH for $51,020 on Oct 28 ’24. The Director now owns 6,473 shares after completing the transaction at $51.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFH now has a Market Capitalization of 2938004736 and an Enterprise Value of 3366006784. As of this moment, Bread’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.373.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BFH is 1.44, which has changed by 0.2020992 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BFH has reached a high of $68.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.75%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BFH traded on average about 630.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 497730 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.00M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.67% stake in the company. Shares short for BFH as of 1756425600 were 4387110 with a Short Ratio of 6.96, compared to 1753920000 on 4155487. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4387110 and a Short% of Float of 12.29.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BFH is 0.84, which was 0.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013149655. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84. The current Payout Ratio is 15.28% for BFH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-11-08 when the company split stock in a 1253:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 12.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.92 and $5.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.24. EPS for the following year is $9.0, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $11.05 and $7.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $973.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $989.8M to a low estimate of $950.7M. As of the current estimate, Bread Financial Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $983MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $964.47M. There is a high estimate of $980M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $939.6M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.84BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $3.9B.